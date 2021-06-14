Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,607 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

