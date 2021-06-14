Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,355 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

