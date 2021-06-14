Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Compass Minerals International worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $66.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

