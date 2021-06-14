Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.56 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:K opened at $65.16 on Monday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

