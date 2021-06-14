Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $10.88 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $136.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $98.47 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

