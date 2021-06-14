Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

