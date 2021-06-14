Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 103,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 95,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

