EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Update

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGF Theramed Health stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09. EGF Theramed Health has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

