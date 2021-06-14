EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $37.85

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.85, but opened at $39.00. EHang shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 10,848 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get EHang alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth $8,112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,987 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in EHang in the first quarter worth $1,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.