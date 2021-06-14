Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EFGSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Eiffage alerts:

OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.