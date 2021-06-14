Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Elastic worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $136.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.16 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

