Elastos Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.39 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Elastos has a total market cap of $78.39 million and $2.57 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00010067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,190,870 coins and its circulating supply is 19,298,755 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

