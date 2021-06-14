Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Reaches $0.0421 on Major Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and approximately $245,474.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00173830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00187449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.49 or 0.01073619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.12 or 1.00309161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

