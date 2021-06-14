Electrify.Asia Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $694,525.97 and $32,478.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.00788865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.32 or 0.07964080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00083325 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

