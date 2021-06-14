Electrocomponents’ (EENEF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of EENEF stock remained flat at $$14.38 on Monday. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.