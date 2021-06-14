Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 900 at Barclays

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

Shares of LON ECM traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,029 ($13.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,036.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 631.50 ($8.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

