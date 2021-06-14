Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $134.16 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $134.16 million and approximately $318,834.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,872,258,633 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

