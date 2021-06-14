Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.79% of Elevate Credit worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 84.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $179,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $71,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,944,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,337,524 shares of company stock worth $7,957,880. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.50 on Monday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

