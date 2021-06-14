Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the May 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
About Elior Group
