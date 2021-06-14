Elitium (EUM) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00008984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $109.51 million and approximately $416,189.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00783545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.07908869 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

