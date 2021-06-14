Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $92,462.80 and $18.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.85 or 0.06439972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00148321 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 127% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,895,952 coins and its circulating supply is 45,844,621 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

