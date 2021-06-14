Elrond Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $55.52 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $88.97 or 0.00223940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00037271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.94 or 0.03883439 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,888,271 coins and its circulating supply is 17,622,934 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

