Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.