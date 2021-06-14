Elysian Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Elysian has a total market cap of $231,376.76 and $810,225.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00786620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.63 or 0.07916234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

