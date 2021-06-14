Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.77

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 30962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Get Embraer alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.