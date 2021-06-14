EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the May 13th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $357.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.32. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen started coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

