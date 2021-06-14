Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

EMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

EMA opened at C$57.28 on Monday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

