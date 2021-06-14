Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Up 64.2% in May

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the May 13th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMLAF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of EMLAF opened at $34.39 on Monday. Empire has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

