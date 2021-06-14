Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.10 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $167,476.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

