EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Down 0.3%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 115,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 221,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,589 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

