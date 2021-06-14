Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.35

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.35 and last traded at C$49.02, with a volume of 4922951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.13.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$99.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0674506 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.