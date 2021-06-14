Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $7.27

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.09. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 31,438 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

