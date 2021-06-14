Endor Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $359,356.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 55% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.74 million and approximately $359,356.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00438623 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016815 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

