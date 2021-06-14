Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENIA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. 615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,510. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

