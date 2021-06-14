Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 87,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 647,933 shares.The stock last traded at $3.01 and had previously closed at $3.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -100.30 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2187 dividend. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,383 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 15.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 680,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 91,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 90,199 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

