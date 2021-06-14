Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $88.95 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $88.95 million and $459,407.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00037330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00220473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,923,338 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

