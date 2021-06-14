Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

