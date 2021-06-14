Energycoin Market Capitalization Tops $118,970.65 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $118,970.65 and $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00038729 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007537 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

