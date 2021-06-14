Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

EGHSF traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $42.30. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $59.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.