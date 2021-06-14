Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

EGHSF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.30. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.36. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $59.95.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

