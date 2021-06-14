Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday.

TSE ENGH traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$52.27. 106,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,284. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$48.87 and a 52 week high of C$80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.85.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

