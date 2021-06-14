Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s current price.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of ENGH traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$52.27. 106,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$48.87 and a 1 year high of C$80.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.85.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.