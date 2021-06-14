ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.18

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 145373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

