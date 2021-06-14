Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $3.38 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00433785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003474 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00016581 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.01086072 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

