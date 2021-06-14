EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENLC. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

