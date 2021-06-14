Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 2.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $17,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $147.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

