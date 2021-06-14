Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 330.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,525 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. owned 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $24,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 374.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 210.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

ENPH traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $149.44. 37,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,321. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

