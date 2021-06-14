EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Shares Up 13.7%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 8,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 15,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

