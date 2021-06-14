Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 203,128 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,128 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Chevron worth $303,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Chevron stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 249,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. The stock has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

