Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 28,895 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,270 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Adobe worth $344,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.48.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $19.15 on Monday, hitting $560.41. 102,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,739. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.00 and a fifty-two week high of $545.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.80. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

